Optas LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Optas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.89. 1,888,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.