Optas LLC Invests $208,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Relx by 455.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.52) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.90) to GBX 2,840 ($35.27) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.51) to GBX 2,950 ($36.64) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Relx Price Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

Relx stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 473,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,433. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

