Optas LLC Trims Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in National Grid by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 102.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.29) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 404,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.45.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

