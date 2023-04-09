Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $717.89 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00008100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $717.89 million and $53.77 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
