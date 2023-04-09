Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $717.89 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00008100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Optimism has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $717.89 million and $53.77 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

