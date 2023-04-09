Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.