Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,642.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,865,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,971,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,414,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 553,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 78,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,739 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

