Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 8,472 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 0.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in CSX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in CSX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 18,372,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,398,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

