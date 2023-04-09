Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,504 ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 16,882.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury by 20,140.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UBT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.27. 143,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

