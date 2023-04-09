Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6,538.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.72.

OXY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.04. 10,480,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,510,152. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

