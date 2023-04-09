Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,892,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $493.79. 965,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,751. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

