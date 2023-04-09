Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $49,000 in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,912.6% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,084 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $665,000.

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 880,709 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

