Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $21.82 Million Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 503,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,000. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF accounts for approximately 26.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.94. 19,416 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.