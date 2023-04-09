Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) PT Lowered to $17.00

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:PAX opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $787.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Patria Investments by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Patria Investments by 135.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

