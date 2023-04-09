Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 299 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,174. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.