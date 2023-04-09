Peak Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 188,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,175. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.