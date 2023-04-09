Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. 9,567,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

