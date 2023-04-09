Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $14.69 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 5.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 1,625,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,219. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

