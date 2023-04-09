Peak Financial Management Inc. Invests $7.99 Million in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,967.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 1,016,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,617. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.