Peak Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.16. 136,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,024. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.