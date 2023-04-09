Peavine Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 800 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.0% of Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,142. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

