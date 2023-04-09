Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 930 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($13.04) to GBX 930 ($11.55) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pennon Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

