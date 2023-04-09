PFG Advisors Acquires 587 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $340.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.81. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

