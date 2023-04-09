PFG Advisors Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $375.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $414.30. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.