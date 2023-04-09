PFG Advisors Has $2.80 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.