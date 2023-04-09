PFG Advisors Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.