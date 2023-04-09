PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

