Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Advisory Resource Group’s Largest Position

Advisory Resource Group decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 9.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $102.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

