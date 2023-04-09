Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Lowered to $85.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

