Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average is $159.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.