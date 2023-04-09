Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,540 shares of company stock worth $98,690,933. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO opened at $2,530.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,468.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,415.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

