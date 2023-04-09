Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Linde accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $356.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

