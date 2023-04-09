Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

