Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $151.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

