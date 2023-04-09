Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Phillips 66 makes up about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

