Piper Sandler Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $117.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of CPT opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $123,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

