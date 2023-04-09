Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $40.59 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $40.59 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

