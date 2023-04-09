Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $5.28 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00018782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $96.45 million and approximately $38.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00030119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,145.17 or 1.00024789 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.73495644 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,568,466.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.