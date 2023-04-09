Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives $12.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGAOY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Proximus from €12.50 ($13.59) to €11.00 ($11.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.22) to €10.50 ($11.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOY opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

