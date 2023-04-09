Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Issued By Diamond Equity

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SOBR Safe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for SOBR Safe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for SOBR Safe’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

OTCMKTS SOBR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SOBR Safe during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SOBR Safe by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SOBR Safe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOBR Safe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration.

