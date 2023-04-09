Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

