Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36.57 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00011016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $327.94 million and approximately $36.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.04 or 0.06567753 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00061852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,608,920 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

