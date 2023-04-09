QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0019

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $775.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,139.64 or 0.99962767 BTC.

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00179489 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $481.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

