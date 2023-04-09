Radix One Day Volume Reaches $6.25 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $290.64 million and $6.25 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,236,789,694 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

