Raymond James Cuts Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target to $3.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

DCFC stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

About Tritium DCFC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth about $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 476,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 133.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 355,593 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

