Raymond James Cuts Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target to $3.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.
Tritium DCFC Price Performance
DCFC stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.55.
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
