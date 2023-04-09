Raymond James Trims FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price to $4.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Trading Up 3.4 %

FTC Solar stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $121,181.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,908,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,633,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 89,566 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,919.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $121,181.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,908,140 shares in the company, valued at $42,633,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 676,377 shares of company stock worth $1,906,474 in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.