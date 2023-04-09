Raymond James Trims Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.21.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 76,524 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.