RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 358,294 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,876,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 14.5% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,560,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,447 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 324,137 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $45.66.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

