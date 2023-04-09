RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 5,635 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $100.59.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

