RCS Financial Planning LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

VEA stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

