RCS Financial Planning LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 131,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

